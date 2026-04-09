The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Rs 26,069.50 crore for the 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The project aims to generate 6,870 MU of clean energy and provide flood moderation benefits.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the construction of the 1720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in the Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The estimated completion period of the project is 96 months.

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Project Details and Benefits

The Kamala HEP, with an installed capacity of 1720 MW (8 x 210 MW + 1 x 40 MW), is expected to generate 6,870 million units (MU) of clean energy annually. The project will help strengthen the power supply position in Arunachal Pradesh, support peak demand management, contribute to national grid balancing and provide flood moderation benefits in the Brahmaputra valley, a release said.

Implementation and Funding

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company between NHPC Limited and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Government of India will provide Rs 4,743.98 crore as budgetary support towards the flood moderation component and Rs 1,340 crore for enabling infrastructure, including roads, bridges and associated transmission systems. In addition, Rs 750 crore will be provided as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) towards the State Government's equity share, it said.

NHPC's Perspective

On this occasion, Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, expressed his gratitude to the Union Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for their continued support and cooperation in taking the Kamala Hydroelectric Project forward, as per the release.

He said that the approval of the project is of great significance for the hydropower sector and reflects the country's sustained focus on clean and sustainable energy development. He added that the project will play an important role in strengthening energy security, enhancing grid stability and contributing to the socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh through infrastructure creation, employment generation and local area development.

Socio-Economic Impact and Local Benefits

The State of Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12% free power, along with an additional 1% free power earmarked for the Local Area Development Fund (LADF). The project is also expected to bring substantial socio-economic benefits to the region through infrastructure development, improved connectivity, employment generation and local area development.

The region is also expected to benefit from the creation of essential community infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and marketplaces, to be supported through dedicated project funds. In addition, the local populace is expected to benefit through compensation, employment opportunities and CSR initiatives associated with the project.

Other Hydropower Projects in the Region

Beside Kamala HEP, three major hydropower projects - Subansiri Lower (2000 MW), Dibang Multipurpose (2880 MW) and Etalin (3097 MW) - being developed by NHPC Limited in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Subansiri Lower HEP (2000 MW) is at an advanced stage with 750 MW already commissioned and remaining capacity is expected to be commissioned shortly by December 2026, the release added. (ANI)