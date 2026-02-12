CBSE will reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 Board exams from 2026. This digital system aims to enhance evaluation efficiency and accuracy. Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be checked physically, as per the board's circular.

In a significant shift in evaluation methodology, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reintroduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 Board examinations beginning 2026, aiming to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in the assessment process. OSM is a digital system in which scanned answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a circular dated February 9 addressed to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools, the Board said that while Class 12 answer books will be evaluated through the digital system from 2026, Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated in physical mode for now.

CBSE is conducting the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10. About 46 lakh students will appear for these examinations at more than 8074 centres across the country and abroad.

"In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class XII answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. Evaluation of Class X answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026," the circular stated.

Advantages of the Digital System

On-Screen Marking is a digital system under which scanned copies of students' answer sheets are evaluated by teachers on computers, with marks calculated automatically through software, thereby eliminating manual totalling errors. CBSE said the system is expected to bring multiple advantages, including "elimination of totalling errors," "automated coordination reducing manual intervention," and "faster evaluation with wider teacher participation."

The Board further noted that under the OSM system, teachers would be able to evaluate answer sheets while remaining in their respective schools and continuing regular duties, leading to savings in transportation time and costs. It also stated that "post-result verification of marks will no longer be required" and that the digital evaluation process would reduce manpower requirements and promote environmental sustainability.

Highlighting broader participation, CBSE said the new system would enable "involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools globally," expanding the evaluation pool across its network in India and 26 countries.

The Board currently conducts Class X and XII examinations for nearly 46 lakh students annually.

Infrastructure and School Readiness

To ensure smooth implementation, schools have been asked to ensure readiness of necessary infrastructure, including a computer lab with a public static IP, computers or laptops running Windows 8 or above with minimum 4 GB RAM and 1 GB free space on the C drive, updated browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity of at least 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply.

Implementation and Transition Support

CBSE said it would facilitate the transition by allowing teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system, conduct multiple dry runs, organise training programmes, establish a call centre for issue resolution, and release instructional videos.

"Detailed instructions for each activity will be issued separately to ensure timely action by all stakeholders," the circular said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)