CBSE has granted a one-time extension for candidates who couldn't complete their CTET 2025 application. The window is open from Dec 27-30, 2025, for 1,61,127 candidates with incomplete registrations. No fresh applications are allowed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced a one-time opportunity for candidates who initiated their application process for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) but could not complete it before the deadline.

Extended Application Window

The official informed that from 11:00 am on December 27 until 11:59 pm on December 30, 2025, candidates will have the opportunity to complete their application process. The online application process for the CTET Examination opened on November 27, 2025, and closed on December 18, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

Rationale for Extension

A total of 25,30,581 candidates successfully applied, with 3,53,218 and 4,14,981 submitting their applications on the second-to-last and final days, respectively. However, the Board received several grievances from candidates claiming they were unable to submit their applications within the specified period.

"Upon reviewing these complaints, it was discovered that there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations that were not converted into finalised applications. To address this, CBSE has decided to extend a one-time facility to these candidates," Director (CTET) said.

Guidelines for Applicants

The Board has clarified that during the extended period, candidates must verify their details and make necessary corrections before final submission, as no further corrections will be allowed. However, no fresh registrations will be accepted during this window. (ANI)