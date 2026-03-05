Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited West Bengal to launch BJP's Parivartan Yatra. He attacked Mamata Banerjee's government, alleging appeasement politics, rising debt, poor law and order, and neglect of education and state employees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited West Bengal to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra from the Hingalganj Assembly constituency. The visit included a public meeting and a roadshow, drawing a large gathering of supporters. In his address, CM Dhami reiterated his commitment to Sanatan values. He said that "a Sanatani Hindu never fears; he stands firm for truth and the nation." His remarks received an enthusiastic response from the gathering.

Dhami Attacks Mamata Banerjee Government

CM Dhami launched a sharp attack on the government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging that appeasement politics has been encouraged in West Bengal. He said that instead of making the youth "karmaveer" (self-reliant and hardworking), they are being turned into "bhattaveer" (dependent on allowances), which, according to him, is unjust to the future of the younger generation.

The Chief Minister also claimed that West Bengal is currently burdened with massive debt worth crores. He alleged that the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating and that women are feeling increasingly unsafe.

Alleges Widespread Misgovernance

He further said that state employees are also not receiving their due rights, adding that government staff are not being paid their dearness allowance and related benefits on time.

Expressing concern over the education sector, CM Dhami stated that thousands of schools have been shut down, weakening the prospects of the coming generation.

He also raised the issue of illegal infiltration across the border, saying that the silence of the state government on such a serious matter is worrying.

BJP's Vision for West Bengal

CM Dhami asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has a clear resolve that once the party forms the government in West Bengal, the current disorderly situation will be brought to an end and a new chapter of good governance, security, and development will be written in the state. He emphasised that for the BJP, "Nation First" remains the highest guiding principle, and the party continues to work for the service of the nation and society with that spirit.

Dhami's National Profile and Decisive Governance

CM Dhami has gained a distinct identity across the country due to his bold and decisive decisions. The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand has become a subject of national discussion. Decisions such as strict laws against religious conversion, action against illegal madrasas, and drives to remove encroachments are also being seen as examples for other states. This is why people outside Uttarakhand are increasingly interested in hearing CM Dhami and view his leadership as a symbol of strong and decisive governance.

About the Parivartan Yatra

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings. (ANI)