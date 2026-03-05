Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Haridwar on March 7. He will review an exhibition on Uttarakhand's development under CM Dhami and another on new criminal laws, the 'Nyaya Sanhita', and address a public gathering at Bairagi Camp.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Bairagi Camp in Haridwar on March 7 to review various exhibitions and address a public gathering, the release said. The event will also be attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives, and senior officials.

Exhibition on State's Development Journey

On this occasion, Amit Shah will visit a special exhibition showcasing the development works, public welfare schemes, and significant decisions taken in Uttarakhand over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The exhibition will highlight the state government's initiatives in areas such as infrastructure development, strengthening of roads and connectivity, expansion of healthcare services, improvements in the education sector, investment promotion, tourism development, preservation of religious and cultural heritage, and development of border areas.

Through the exhibition, the government will also highlight efforts made to strengthen good governance, transparency, and citizen-centric services in the state. Various departments will present visual displays, photographs, models, and informative panels depicting the transformation and development that Uttarakhand has witnessed in recent years, enabling people to better understand the state's development journey.

'Nyaya Sanhita' Exhibition on New Criminal Laws

In addition, a state-level exhibition on the theme "Nyaya Sanhita" will also be organized at Bairagi Camp from March 7 to March 9, 2026. The exhibition aims to create awareness about the effective implementation of the new criminal laws introduced by the Government of India the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The new legal codes mark a comprehensive and historic transformation in India's criminal justice system. Their objective is to replace colonial-era provisions and establish a citizen-centric, transparent, accountable, and technology-driven justice system. Under the concept of "Justice instead of mere punishment," priority has been given to protecting the rights of victims, safeguarding the dignity of women and children, and ensuring scientific and time-bound investigations.

Key Features of the New Codes

The exhibition will present the key features of the new legal codes in a simple and effective manner. These include mandatory time-bound investigation and filing of charge sheets, provision of zero FIR and electronic FIR, compulsory forensic investigation for offences punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment, recognition of electronic and digital evidence, stronger provisions for crimes against women and children, clear penal provisions for organised crime, cybercrime and terrorism, victim compensation schemes, and mechanisms for speedy return of property.

During the exhibition, theatrical presentations, model case studies, digital displays, and public interaction sessions will be organised to explain the concepts of speedy justice, scientific investigation, and citizen convenience in an engaging manner.

The event will serve as an important platform to showcase the development journey of Uttarakhand, the government's commitment to good governance, and its efforts to make the state progressive and prosperous.