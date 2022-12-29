CBI raids over 90 locations across 18 states of medical councils in fake registration case

A complaint from the Union Health Ministry to the CBI said, "Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (December 29) carried out raids at as many as 91 locations across 18 states at the premises of medical councils. The case is against medical councils who registered unqualified foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India.

According to norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify FMGE/Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examination in order to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practice medicine in India.

It is reportedly said that the National Board of Examination had informed the Ministry of Health that 73 such medical graduates who did their MBBS from foreign countries such as Russia, Ukraine, China, and Nigeria during 2011-22 have not qualified its examination and yet got registration from various state medical councils.

A complaint from the Union Health Ministry to the CBI said, "Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector."

The CBI has registered the case of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates, the officials said.