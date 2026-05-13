The CBI arrested proclaimed offender Sanjit Chakraborty from Kolkata in connection with two Tripura chit fund scam cases. Absconding since 2013, he is accused of duping investors of over Rs 7.75 crore. He will be produced before a competent court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in two chit fund scam cases linked to Tripura. The accused, identified as Sanjit Chakraborty, was arrested from Kolkata, West Bengal, on May 12. He has allegedly been absconding since the registration of the cases in 2013.

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Details of the Chit Fund Scam Cases

According to the CBI, Chakraborty has been chargesheeted in two separate cases related to alleged chit fund frauds in Tripura involving misappropriation of public money amounting to more than Rs 7.75 crore. The agency stated that in the first case, a chargesheet was filed in 2015 against Sanjit Chakraborty and others for allegedly duping investors of around Rs 7.48 crore. In the second case, a chargesheet was filed in 2024 against Chakraborty and others for allegedly cheating people of approximately Rs 27.13 lakh. In both cases, Chakraborty was shown as an absconding accused in the chargesheets filed before the court.

Decade-Long Manhunt Ends in Kolkata

The CBI said the accused had been evading arrest since 2013 and remained untraceable for more than a decade.

Intensive Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering

After sustained efforts, the agency tracked him down in Kolkata using inputs gathered through field verification, technical and physical surveillance, Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT). Officials said the accused was "zeroed in" at Kolkata following coordinated investigative efforts, after which a CBI team arrested him on May 12.

Legal Proceedings to Follow

The arrested accused will be brought to Tripura after securing a transit warrant from the jurisdictional court in Kolkata and will be produced before the competent court. Further investigation into the matter is continuing to trace other aspects of the alleged chit fund scam and the money trail involved.