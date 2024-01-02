Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral video: 'Modi Modi' chants erupt during CM Stalin's speech in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    On Tuesday, PM Modi marked the occasion by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a series of projects valued at over Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span multiple sectors, including aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    In the midst of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, an integral part of his agenda was his pivotal role as the chief guest at Bharathidasan University's graduation ceremony in Tiruchirappalli. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

    PM Modi addressed the students participating in the university's 38th graduation ceremony. Notably, during CM Stalin's speech, the assembly resonated with chants of "Modi Modi," a moment captured on video where PM Modi gestured for the chants to subside.

    PM Modi inaugurates ambitious Rs 20,000 crore development plan for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu

    On Tuesday, PM Modi marked the occasion by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a series of projects valued at over Rs 20,000 crore. These projects span multiple sectors, including aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education.

    Among the prominent inaugurated projects was the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, a substantial two-level structure constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 1100 crore. The Prime Minister's Office underscored its impressive capacity to handle more than 44 lakh passengers annually, accommodating up to 3,500 travelers during peak hours.

    An official statement from the PMO highlighted the terminal's integration of state-of-the-art facilities, aiming to enhance passenger convenience and comfort.

    PM Modi's visit to Tiruchirappalli was marked not only by these inaugurations but also by his active engagement in the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, where he was warmly received by CM Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
