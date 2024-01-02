Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How changes in hit-and-run law fueled mass protests in India

    Initiating a three-day protest on Monday, drivers strategically blockaded highways and key roads across the country, exacerbating traffic congestion and raising concerns of an impending fuel shortage, prompting citizens to rush to petrol pumps.

    Explained How changes in hit-and-run law fueled mass protests in India AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Beginning the New Year, India was marred by extensive traffic snarls and lengthy queues at fuel stations, triggering a surge of images and videos across social media. Ambulances languished for hours in traffic gridlocks in various cities, all due to a nationwide protest led by truck drivers against the newly enacted hit-and-run law.

    Initiating a three-day protest on Monday, drivers strategically blockaded highways and key roads across the country, exacerbating traffic congestion and raising concerns of an impending fuel shortage, prompting citizens to rush to petrol pumps.

    PM Modi inaugurates ambitious Rs 20,000 crore development plan for Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu

    The crux of the truck drivers' dissent lies in the revised Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a new criminal code replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), specifically the stringent penalties introduced for road accident cases. Under this law, penalties for accidental deaths in road mishaps can extend to a maximum of 10 years, a significant increase from the previous 2-year maximum under the Indian Penal Code.

    The law states, "Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine."

    Protesters argue that the law unfairly targets larger vehicles and deem it draconian, questioning their ability as drivers to pay hefty fines. Syed Wajed, a protesting tanker driver in Maharashtra, expressed their predicament, questioning how drivers could manage such substantial fines.

    Additionally, there are concerns among protesters about potential mob violence against drivers aiding the injured by transporting them to hospitals.

    Violence escalates in Manipur: Vehicles carrying security forces ambushed; 5 injured

    The protest, inclusive of truckers, private bus drivers, and in some instances, government bus drivers, has seen support across social media, with claims of cab drivers joining the demonstrations in various states.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes

    Modi was right Video of Mulford praising India's surgical strikes on 'bully' Pakistan resurfaces (WATCH) snt

    'Modi was right': Video of Mulford praising India's surgical strikes on 'bully' Pakistan resurfaces (WATCH)

    Kerala Minister Saji Cherian faces backlash for remarks against bishops who met PM Modi for Christmas feast anr

    Kerala Minister Saji Cherian faces backlash for remarks against bishops who met PM Modi for Christmas feast

    Kerala: Malayalam actors came to aid for young farmer who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning rkn

    Kerala: Malayalam actors come to aid of young farmers who lost 13 cattle due to food poisoning

    Recent Stories

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Scam alert 5 ways to identify messages from fraudsters gcw

    Scam alert! 5 ways to identify messages from fraudsters

    BREAKING Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; dramatic videos go viral snt

    BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; dramatic videos go viral

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes

    6 effective exercises to reduce your love handles RKK EAI

    6 effective exercises to reduce your love handles

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon