CBI conducted searches at seven premises of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. The raids were on the residences of former top executives. Incriminating documents were seized as part of a larger fraud investigation.

CBI conducts fresh searches against RCom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at seven premises on Thursday in connection with a case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd., one of the ADA Group companies. These premises are spread across three cities, namely Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

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The searches were conducted at the residential premises of the then CEO, CFO and Directors of the company who served during the period 2015-2017. The searches were conducted on the strength of Search Warrants dated and issued by the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai. The searches resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents, and further investigation is continuing.

Larger probe against Anil Ambani-led Group

It may be recalled that the CBI, during the last few months, has registered seven cases against the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on the complaints lodged by various Public Sector Banks and LIC in connection with alleged fraud involving thousands of crores of rupees. The total quantum of alleged loss in these cases is Rs. 27,337 crores.

CBI had, earlier, conducted searches at 31 locations in the last few months, after registration of these cases.

Senior executives arrested

Two senior executives of RCom, namely D Vishwanath, Joint President of Reliance Communications, who was overall in charge of banking operations of the Group, and Anil Kalya, Vice President, who had actively supported D Vishwanath in managing banking operations and payments or utilisation of funds, were arrested on April 20. Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

Supreme Court monitors investigation

The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court.