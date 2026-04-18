CBI arrested three, including an IndusInd Bank manager, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over a 'digital arrest' scam. They allegedly extorted over ₹1.6 crore from a senior citizen by impersonating law enforcement on video calls.

In a major strike against cyber-extortion, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted coordinated raids across five locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including an Assistant Manager from IndusInd Bank, for their alleged roles in a high-stakes "digital arrest" scam that defrauded a senior citizen of over ₹1.6 crore. The crackdown follows a directive from the Supreme Court, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward the rising tide of cybercriminals exploiting banking infrastructure.

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How the 'Digital Arrest' Scam Operated

The investigation centres on a sophisticated extortion tactic known as "digital arrest," where scammers impersonate law enforcement to keep victims under constant video surveillance until they pay a "settlement." A senior citizen was coerced into transferring more than ₹1.6 crore under the threat of immediate legal consequences.

The CBI arrested an Assistant Manager of IndusInd Bank for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent opening of a corporate bank account. This account served as the primary "collection point" for the stolen funds.

Two other suspects were arrested for managing "mule accounts"--a network of secondary bank accounts used to layer and launder the money, making it difficult for authorities to track the final destination.

Evidence Seized and Investigation Scope

During the searches at residential and professional premises, CBI officials seized a cache of incriminating documents and electronic devices. These are expected to reveal a broader network of compromised accounts and potentially more victims within the region.

CBI's Warning to Enablers and the Public

"The CBI reiterates its commitment to taking stringent legal action against individuals and entities that enable cybercriminal activities by providing access to or misusing banking infrastructure," the agency said in an official statement.

The CBI took the opportunity to issue a stern clarification regarding the tactics used by these syndicates: The agency clarified that "digital arrest" is a fictitious concept. There is no legal provision in India that allows law enforcement to place a citizen under arrest via video call or telephone.

Citizens are urged not to comply with demands for money made over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from the CBI, Police, or Customs. Any suspicious calls involving intimidation or fraudulent investment schemes should be reported immediately to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or local police.

The three accused are currently in custody as the CBI explores the full extent of the syndicate's reach and the potential involvement of other banking insiders.