    CBI books freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi over espionage charges; check details

    The CBI has alleged that Raghuvanshi had collected information about classified communication information related to national security, besides details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with friendly countries.

    First Published May 16, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Officials on Tuesday (May 16) said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries.

    Following the FIR, the agency conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR). A number of sensitive documents was recovered during the searches and sent for legal scrutiny, they said.

    It is reportedly said that the agency has launched an exhaustive probe to find about Raghuvanshi's accomplices in India and abroad. He was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.

    He was also collecting details of future procurement plans of Indian armed forces which could have adversely affected the country's strategic preparedness, the agency alleged.

    The CBI has alleged that Raghuvanshi had collected information about classified communication information related to national security, besides details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with friendly countries.

    These information, if brought out, could have spoilt India's bilateral relations with these countries, they said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

