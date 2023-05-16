Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Get fit in 3 months or go home': Assam DGP on plan to remove 'deadwood'

    Last week, the Assam top cop had said that they have drawn up a list of over 650 personnel who are purportedly habitual drinkers or obese, and those among them found unfit for duty will be offered voluntary retirement after a thorough review.

    The Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday (May 16) said that the state Police will professionally record the Body Mass Index (BMI) of all its personnel, including IPS officers, in a drive to eventually get rid of "deadwood" from the police force.

    The DGP said that cops will be given three months to work on their fitness, after which BMIs will be recorded.

    In a tweet, the Assam DGP said, "We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel including IPS & APS officers till August 15th and then start BMI assessment in the next fifteen days."

    "All those who are in the obese category (BMI 30+) would be offered another three months to reduce weight and would be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after that. Those who have genuine medical grounds like hypothyroidism will be exempt," he further said, adding that he would be the first to have the BMI taken, on August 16.

    Last week, the Assam top cop had said that they have drawn up a list of over 650 personnel who are purportedly habitual drinkers or obese, and those among them found unfit for duty will be offered voluntary retirement after a thorough review.

    On May 8, DGP Singh said, "We already have a list of about 680 persons. However, to ensure that no name is added without logical basis, we have formed committees in battalions and districts, which will be headed by a deputy commandant or an additional SP-rank officer."

    Those whose names appear on the list but are unwilling to take VRS will not be assigned field duty, Mr Singh had said.

    Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had strongly advocated for removing the deadwood from the police force - habitual drinkers, those with extreme obesity and with charges of corruption against them - to turn the force into a responsive and action-oriented one.

