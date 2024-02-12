Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC directs Karnataka to sustain flow to TN for 3 months, legal challenge looms

    Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are locked in a contentious water dispute over the release of Cauvery River water amid a prolonged drought. The CWRC has instructed Karnataka to comply with the Cauvery Tribunal's mandates, but Karnataka opposes, fearing exacerbation of its water scarcity issues. Karnataka plans to challenge CWRC's recommendation before the CWMA.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    Despite a prolonged drought situation, Karnataka has found itself embroiled in a contentious water dispute with neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The Central Water Resources Commission (CWRC) has instructed Karnataka to release water as per the directives of the Cauvery Tribunal, sparking vehement objections from the state. This clash has intensified as Karnataka plans to challenge the CWRC's recommendation before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

    As the parched lands of Karnataka grapple with the challenges of a persistent drought, a new controversy has erupted over the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu. The Central Water Resources Commission (CWRC) has issued instructions to Karnataka to comply with the mandates of the Cauvery Tribunal, advocating the release of water from February 24 to May 24.

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods

    Tamil Nadu, citing pressing agricultural needs, has pressed for a monthly allocation of 2.50 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of water. Additionally, Tamil Nadu has underscored the importance of releasing water to safeguard environmental concerns, a plea backed by the CWRC's recommendation.

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water to TN until December end

    However, Karnataka has vehemently opposed this directive, contending that the proposed water release would exacerbate the existing water scarcity issues within the state. Karnataka has argued that the utilization of water for irrigation purposes should adhere to the "difficulty formula," which takes into account the water needs of both states amidst drought conditions.

    Amid the dispute, Karnataka has decided to challenge the CWRC's recommendation before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), seeking a resolution that balances the water requirements of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu equitably.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
