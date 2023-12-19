Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods

    The Central Water Resources Commission's virtual meeting addressed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu water concerns, ordering Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs daily in December and proposing 1030 cusecs for January. This aims to regulate water flow amid differing regional needs, acknowledging Tamil Nadu's floods and Karnataka's drought.

    Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Today, in Delhi, a crucial meeting was convened by the Central Water Resources Commission (CWRC) to address pressing water management concerns between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Conducted virtually, the discussions centred on determining the water release schedule for the upcoming months.

    The CWRC issued an order to Karnataka for the daily release of 3128 cusecs of water throughout December to Tamil Nadu. This allocation aims to regulate water flow and ensure adequate supply during this period.

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water to TN until December end

    Looking ahead to January, the commission suggested a revised plan, advising a daily release of 1030 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. This adjustment reflects the changing dynamics and requirements expected in the following month.

    This decision comes while the neighbouring state is facing severe floods and Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill vkp

    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill

    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park rkn

    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park

    Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details AJR

    Nehru out, Ambedkar in: Portrait switch sparks debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly; check details

    Explained Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Explained: Is JN.1 sub variant of Covid-19 a cause of concern?

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak vkp

    Karnataka government issues stringent guidelines amid COVID variant JN.1 outbreak

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS What is it Is your device compatible Check full list gcw

    Xiaomi officially rolls out HyperOS: What is it? Is your device compatible? Check full list

    Year Ender 2023: NMACC launch to Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed video-watch 10 viral Instagram videos RBA

    Year Ender 2023: NMACC launch to Vicky Kaushal's Obsessed video-watch 10 viral Instagram videos

    IPL 2024 Auction: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history; sold to SRH for Rs 20.50 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history; memes as SRH buys him for Rs 20.50 cr

    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill vkp

    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill

    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park rkn

    Kerala: Man-eating tiger caught from Wayanad transferred to Thrissur Puthur Zoological Park

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon