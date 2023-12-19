Cauvery row: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs of water to TN, even while latter faces floods

The Central Water Resources Commission's virtual meeting addressed Karnataka-Tamil Nadu water concerns, ordering Karnataka to release 3128 cusecs daily in December and proposing 1030 cusecs for January. This aims to regulate water flow amid differing regional needs, acknowledging Tamil Nadu's floods and Karnataka's drought.

Today, in Delhi, a crucial meeting was convened by the Central Water Resources Commission (CWRC) to address pressing water management concerns between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Conducted virtually, the discussions centred on determining the water release schedule for the upcoming months.

The CWRC issued an order to Karnataka for the daily release of 3128 cusecs of water throughout December to Tamil Nadu. This allocation aims to regulate water flow and ensure adequate supply during this period.



Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water to TN until December end

Looking ahead to January, the commission suggested a revised plan, advising a daily release of 1030 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. This adjustment reflects the changing dynamics and requirements expected in the following month.

This decision comes while the neighbouring state is facing severe floods and Karnataka is facing a severe drought situation.