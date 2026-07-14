The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on July 16 at Sonia Gandhi's residence to finalise its strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session, which runs from July 20 to August 13. An all-party meeting has been called by the government on July 19.

The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on July 16 at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting, scheduled for 11 am, will focus on the issues the Congress plans to raise during the session and its broader parliamentary approach.

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Government Convenes All-Party Meet

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, a day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session, to discuss the legislative agenda and seek cooperation from various political parties. The meeting, held ahead of every Parliament session, will begin at 11 am, according to officials.

Monsoon Session from July 20

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to witness heated debates, with the Opposition likely to raise several political and public interest issues, while the government is set to push forward its legislative agenda.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier announced that the Monsoon Session will be held from July 20 to August 13. "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of National Importance," Rijiju said in a post on X.

The session is likely to see discussions on several key legislative proposals, with the government expected to bring forward important bills for consideration. The session is expected to be tumultuous, with some opposition parties having seen rifts and "splits" in recent weeks.

JPC Report on 130th Constitution Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament. The proposed legislation has triggered political debate over its provision that seeks the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences. (ANI)