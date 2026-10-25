A speeding car crashed through a toll plaza barrier in Patiala, Punjab, hitting and dragging an employee on its bonnet. The worker sustained severe injuries and is currently hospitalized. Fellow toll workers are demanding immediate arrests and threatening large-scale protests if action is not taken.

A speeding car broke through toll barriers and hit a toll plaza employee before dragging him for several metres on its bonnet in Punjab’s Patiala on Saturday morning. The worker was brought to a hospital for treatment after suffering severe injuries.

The incident was allegedly captured on camera on Saturday morning, and a video of it has appeared on social media and is quickly gaining popularity. An employee is seen in the video trying to halt a white automobile that is approaching the toll plaza. Rather than decelerating, the driver collides with the worker, leaving him on the bonnet and dragging him for a few meters.

Workers at the toll plaza have reacted strongly to the event, threatening demonstrations if the accused are not taken into custody right away.

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In a warning to the government and administration, the workers said, “We will not tolerate such deadly attacks on toll employees. We strongly warn the government and administration that if these hooligans are not arrested immediately, we will launch large-scale protests. In the coming days, we will also block roads and bring traffic to a standstill.”