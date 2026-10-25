A shocking road rage incident in Pune has sparked online outrage after a scooter rider was assaulted simply for stopping at a red traffic signal. Two men in a car rammed his vehicle from behind and physically attacked him for obeying traffic laws. The viral incident has raised serious concerns about road safety and the enforcement of civic rules.

Online uproar has been sparked by a startling road rage incident in Pune, when a scooter rider was allegedly attacked for braking at a red traffic signal. According to reports, the incident happened near Jahangir Hospital Chowk, which raised questions about road safety and the increasing disobedience of traffic laws.

A post on X claims that the incident happened at about 3:08 PM when a man on a Jupiter scooter stopped at the junction as the traffic signal turned red. A four-wheeler approaching from behind allegedly rammed into his vehicle.

However, instead of addressing the collision, two men reportedly stepped out of the car and physically assaulted the scooter rider, questioning him over why he had stopped at the signal.

The account has drawn a lot of criticism on the internet, with many users voicing worry that those who try to obey traffic laws would end up being attacked. Questions concerning the function of traffic police and the necessity of tougher measures against road rage and infractions have also been raised by the occurrence.

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Reacting to the alleged assault, one X user questioned the contrast between India’s global ambitions and the difficulties people face while following basic civic rules. “A man stops at a red signal, gets rammed from behind, and then gets beaten up for stopping at the red signal. Meanwhile, our leaders dream of making India Vishwaguru. Maybe we should first reach a stage where following basic traffic rules doesn’t require courage," the user wrote.

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Several other users blamed such instances on an entitlement mentality and a lack of responsibility. One commentator attacked the claimed attitude of the guys involved and questioned the authorities' response to traffic violations.

“This is everyday affair at every signal. Unless the violater not booked on time this not gonna stop. Challans makes no difference," another user commented.