The BSF has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat in the sensitive Sir Creek area of Gujarat's Kutch district after they were found illegally crossing the maritime boundary into Indian waters on Saturday evening.

BSF Action in Sir Creek

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized a boat from the Sir Creek area in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday. The fishermen were apprehended on Saturday evening while entering Indian waters illegally, they said.

The operation was carried out in the sensitive Sir Creek region, which lies along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in the Kutch district. "The fishermen were apprehended during patrolling by the BSF team in the Sir Creek area," the officials said.

Security Operations and Challenges

Operational Environment

The BSF, however, has not yet disclosed further details regarding the identity of the apprehended fishermen or the boat seized during the operation. The BSF maintains a close vigil along the border to prevent unauthorised crossings, infiltration and other illegal activities.

The Sir Creek area, characterised by marshy terrain and tidal creeks, poses operational challenges for security forces due to its difficult geography. Pakistani fishermen occasionally stray into Indian waters while fishing, leading to their apprehension by Indian security personnel.

In the past, the BSF has apprehended several Pakistani fishermen and recovered abandoned Pakistani fishing boats from the Sir Creek area on various occasions.

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