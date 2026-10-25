Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flagged off a 550-member motorcycle rally against drug abuse in Gandhinagar, heading towards the Statue of Unity for the upcoming National Unity Day parade on October 31.

National Motorcycle Rally Against Drug Abuse Flagged Off

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday flagged off a National Motorcycle Rally against drug abuse from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar, with more than 550 personnel and officers from various states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) participating in the event as part of preparations for the National Unity Day parade on October 31 at Ekta Nagar.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, as part of the preparations for the National Unity Day parade scheduled to be held at Ekta Nagar on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday flagged off a grand National Motorcycle Rally from the Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar.

Rally Details and Objectives

Organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the theme “Fight Against Drugs”, the rally was ceremonially flagged off by the Chief Minister, who waved the green flag to send the participants on their journey towards the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia), amid great enthusiasm among security personnel.

Participation and Route

Providing details of the rally, Gujarat Director General of Police Gyanendra Singh Malik said that teams from various states and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were participating in the event. Five bikers from each participating state had joined the rally, including participants from Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with CAPF personnel.

He added that a total of 45 teams comprising more than 550 personnel and officers from various states, Union Territories and CAPFs were participating through four different zones, with more than 275 motorcycles.

Malik further said that following the flag-off from Gandhinagar, the teams would proceed towards Kevadia. Awareness programmes and pledge-taking activities were being organised at various locations along the route to motivate people, especially the younger generation, to stay away from the menace of drug abuse. All the bikers are scheduled to reach Kevadia and participate in the National Unity Day parade on October 31.

Logistics and Coordination

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged off the North Zone rally from New Delhi on October 21. The rally travelled through Haryana and Rajasthan before reaching Gandhinagar. After departing from Gandhinagar, it will pass through Anand and Vadodara before reaching its designated destination, Ekta Nagar. The programme was organised around the message, “Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Life.”

Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Home Department and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, senior police officers, other senior officials and a large number of security personnel were present on the occasion. (ANI)