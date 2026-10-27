A group of women, allegedly accompanied by two young men, targeted a jewellery shop at Fawara Chowk and stole approximately 280 grams of gold pendants. The store, owned by Laxman Jugal Agrawal, was robbed under unclear circumstances, raising concerns about local store security.

A jewellery shop at Fawara Chowk was reportedly targeted in a theft involving a group of women who allegedly stole a box containing gold pendants weighing approximately 280 grams. Two young men are also suspected of being involved in the incident.

The heist occurred at a jewelry store owned by businessman Laxman Jugal Agrawal, according to information about the event that is making the rounds. A box of gold pendants was reportedly taken from the store by the women.

According to the original report, the women took a package that included around 280 grams of gold pendants. There has been no independent confirmation of the precise quantity of pendants or their estimated market worth.

It's still unclear how the package was seized and whether the women entered the store pretending to be customers. According to the information shared, two young men were allegedly accompanying the women during the incident.

According to reports, one of the males was on a motorbike while the other was walking. Their specific involvement in the alleged heist, however, are yet unknown.

Additionally, it's unclear if the individuals departed the scene jointly or separately. The original narrative lacked information on an official police report, CCTV video, and any arrests.

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Because tiny but precious gold jewellery are susceptible to stolen, the event has sparked worries about security at jewellery stores. More details on the perpetrators' whereabouts, the recovery of the pilfered jewels, and any police investigations are anticipated.