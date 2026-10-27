The basis of allotment for the Rs 30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO has been completed. Investors can check their share allocation status online via KFin Technologies, NSE, and BSE before the October 28 listing.

The financial markets have been closely monitoring the trajectory of India’s largest public issue. After generating substantial interest across investor categories, the basis of allotment for the Jio Platforms initial public offering has been officially completed. Market participants are currently evaluating their allocation status as the company prepares for its stock market debut.

The Rs 30,213-crore public issue opened for subscription on October 21 and concluded on October 23, 2026. During this bidding window, the offering witnessed robust demand, ultimately closing with an overall subscription rate of 22.19 times. The institutional segment drove a significant portion of this momentum.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand by subscribing 70.55 times their allotted quota. Non-institutional investors also showed strong interest, with their category being subscribed 14 times. Meanwhile, retail investors subscribed 2.72 times their reserved portion, reflecting widespread participation.

The company had established a price band between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share. With the subscription phase closed and the allotment process finalized, the focus has shifted toward the expected listing price.

Checking allocation details and market debut

Investors who applied for shares can now verify their allotment status through multiple official channels. The primary platform for checking the allocation is the online portal of KFin Technologies, serving as the official registrar to the issue.

Additionally, applicants can confirm their status directly through the official websites of the National Stock Exchange and the BSE. To access this information, individuals must provide specific credentials, such as their Permanent Account Number, their specific IPO application number, or their demat account details.

As the process moves forward, successful applicants will see the credited shares appear in their demat accounts. Meanwhile, those who did not receive an allotment will begin receiving refunds.

The stock is scheduled to make its official market debut on October 28. Early updates published on October 27, 2026, at 09:01 IST and 09:44 IST, indicated that administrative finalization was proceeding on schedule. Investors are now waiting to read the final market response when shares list on October 28, 2026.