A teacher at Ahmedabad’s Sheth C N Vidyalaya was caught on CCTV slapping a Class 9 student six times, sparking outrage. The student's father has demanded strict action, prompting the District Education Officer to issue a notice to the school for an explanation.

A teacher at Ahmedabad’s Sheth C N Vidyalaya slapped a Class 9 student six times inside a classroom, with CCTV footage of the incident going viral. The District Education Officer (DEO) of Ahmedabad city has sent a letter to the school requesting an explanation, and the student's father has demanded that the teacher face severe consequences.

On October 14, the incident happened in the Class 9B classroom at the school. The teacher, named as Ghanshyam Singh Dabhi, is seen repeatedly smacking the student in front of other kids in the CCTV tape.

The CCTV footage indicates that the incident happened on October 14 between 12.45 and 1 pm. When the teacher was first observed instructing students in Class 9B, he instructed the kid seated on the last bench to relocate to the first bench, ostensibly because of something the student had done.

After then, the kid went to the front bench and seemed to speak with the teacher for a little while. After that, the kid sat and listened to the teacher as he continued to instruct the class.

The video shows the instructor approaching the boy a short while later, slapping him six times in quick succession before telling him to leave the classroom. The next day, the student's father complained to the school administration about the teacher's behaviour. He also filed a complaint with the Ahmedabad city DEO, asking harsh action against the instructor.

The parent complained that the incident had scared his child. He claimed that the teacher's actions caused the child bodily and mental discomfort and might harm children's mental development.

The parent demanded harsh action against the instructor to guarantee that such an occurrence would not occur with another child in the future.

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Dhaval Pathak, the principal of Sheth C N Vidyalaya, attested to the fact that the boy's father complained to the school the day after the instructor smacked him on October 14.

According to Pathak, the teacher was called in and given a formal notice by the school. Following receipt of the teacher's answer, the school administration will choose the next course of action.

The student's father provided her office with information about the event, according to Ahmedabad city DEO Rohini Chaudhary. After that, the school received a notification from the education department inquiring why the instructor had smacked the student and what steps had been made thus far.

An education inspector would be dispatched to the school to look into the event, Chaudhary continued. Following receipt of the inquiry report and the school's response, the department will consider taking further action against the instructor.