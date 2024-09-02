Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH)

An FIR was lodged at the Samarth police station following a complaint from Andekar's father, Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, who is known for his criminal connections with the "Andekar gang."

In a shocking incident in Pune, former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Vanraj Surayakant Andekar was on Sunday (September 1) night shot dead in the Nana Peth area. So far, police have detained two suspects, including Andekar's brother-in-law, in connection with the murder. According to the Pune Police, a group of men attacked Andekar near Doke Talim around 9 pm on Sunday.

The FIR names several accused, including Vanraj Andekar's sister, Sanjivani Jayant Komkar, her husband Jayant Lakshman Komkar, and others. The suspects—Prakash Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Lakshman Komkar, Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad, Aniket Dudhbhate, Tushar alias Aba Kadam, Sagar Pawar, Pavan Kartal, and Sam alias Sameer Kale—are charged under sections 103 (1) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as sections of the Arms Act.

The police suspect that the motive behind the killing was linked to a past dispute. According to reports, Andekar's sister and brother-in-law were aggrieved by the demolition of their shop by the corporation's anti-encroachment department, which they allegedly believed was ordered by Andekar during his tenure as a corporator.

Additionally, recent conflicts between Andekar and his brother-in-law may have contributed to the alleged conspiracy.

Police have detained Ganesh Lakshman Komkar and Jayant Lakshman Komkar, based on a tip-off to police havaldar Sachin Ahiwale. CCTV footage has captured the assailants firing bullets and attacking Andekar with sharp weapons, leading to his death at KEM Hospital.

The murder sparked a large gathering in Nana Peth, prompting police deployment to manage the situation. Shops in the area were closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

Vanraj Andekar, who won the civic elections in 2017, had a history of criminal involvement and was previously arrested in connection with various cases. His family, influential in local politics, remains at the center of this high-profile investigation.

