Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH)

    An FIR was lodged at the Samarth police station following a complaint from Andekar's father, Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, who is known for his criminal connections with the "Andekar gang."

    Caught on camera: Who was Vanraj Surayakant Andekar? Ex-NCP corporator shot dead in Pune (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 3:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Pune, former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator Vanraj Surayakant Andekar was on Sunday (September 1) night shot dead in the Nana Peth area. So far, police have detained two suspects, including Andekar's brother-in-law, in connection with the murder. According to the Pune Police, a group of men attacked Andekar near Doke Talim around 9 pm on Sunday.

    An FIR was lodged at the Samarth police station following a complaint from Andekar's father, Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, who is known for his criminal connections with the "Andekar gang."

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    The FIR names several accused, including Vanraj Andekar's sister, Sanjivani Jayant Komkar, her husband Jayant Lakshman Komkar, and others. The suspects—Prakash Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Lakshman Komkar, Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad, Aniket Dudhbhate, Tushar alias Aba Kadam, Sagar Pawar, Pavan Kartal, and Sam alias Sameer Kale—are charged under sections 103 (1) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy, as well as sections of the Arms Act.

    The police suspect that the motive behind the killing was linked to a past dispute. According to reports, Andekar's sister and brother-in-law were aggrieved by the demolition of their shop by the corporation's anti-encroachment department, which they allegedly believed was ordered by Andekar during his tenure as a corporator.

    Additionally, recent conflicts between Andekar and his brother-in-law may have contributed to the alleged conspiracy.

    Police have detained Ganesh Lakshman Komkar and Jayant Lakshman Komkar, based on a tip-off to police havaldar Sachin Ahiwale. CCTV footage has captured the assailants firing bullets and attacking Andekar with sharp weapons, leading to his death at KEM Hospital.

    'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

    The murder sparked a large gathering in Nana Peth, prompting police deployment to manage the situation. Shops in the area were closed on Monday as a mark of respect.

    Vanraj Andekar, who won the civic elections in 2017, had a history of criminal involvement and was previously arrested in connection with various cases. His family, influential in local politics, remains at the center of this high-profile investigation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod vkp

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention RBA

    Landslides in Vijayawada and Kerala: What is it? Definition, types, causes, effects and prevention

    NIA official's Teen daughter found dead in hostel room at Lucknow vkp

    Lucknow: NIA official’s 19-year-old daughter found dead in hostel room

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films RTM

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films

    "I don't know anything...": Actor Rajinikanth on #MeToo row in Malayalam film industry dmn

    "I don't know anything...": Actor Rajinikanth on #MeToo row in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Stories

    cricket Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation! scr

    Who is Nahid Rana ? Bangladesh cricket's new fast bowling sensation!

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vakratunda to Mahodara; Know the powerful meanings behind 5 names of Lord Ganesha RTM

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vakratunda to Mahodara; Know the powerful meanings behind 5 names of Lord Ganesha

    Stree 2': Sarkata or Stree? Rajkummar Rao picks his favourite villain from franchise ATG

    'Stree 2': Sarkata or Stree? Rajkummar Rao picks his favourite villain from franchise

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod vkp

    Actor Darshan faces issues with Indian commode, to receive surgical chair following doctor's nod

    Easy Nighttime Weight Loss Tips For Effective Results anr

    Easy nighttime weight loss tips for effective results

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon