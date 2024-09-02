'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

In October 2020, the Ministry of Defence halted the sale of 431 directly imported items in CSD outlets nationwide as part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" (self-reliant India movement). This decision aimed to support domestic production and reduce dependency on foreign-made goods.

A ban imposed four years ago on the sale of imported items at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets, which serve India's armed forces, has significantly advanced the "Make in India" initiative. According to reports, the move has encouraged several companies to shift their manufacturing operations to India, resulting in the reintroduction of hundreds of products to the CSD's inventory.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Defence halted the sale of 431 directly imported items in CSD outlets nationwide as part of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" (self-reliant India movement). This decision aimed to support domestic production and reduce dependency on foreign-made goods.

Weather alert! IMD warns of more rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat; Orange alert in Telangana

"The impact has been positive, with many companies transitioning their manufacturing operations to India. As a result, 255 of the 431 banned items have been reinstated in the CSD's offerings," news organisation Hindustan Times reported a senior official as saying, who requested anonymity.

The CSD's extensive catalogue includes a wide range of products such as automobiles, electronics, home essentials, food items, toiletries, luggage, and more. The department generates significant revenue annually by offering these goods at subsidised rates to soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Among the reintroduced products are popular branded items like television sets, refrigerators, cosmetics, sports shoes, sunglasses, and table fans. While the full list of companies that have begun manufacturing these products in India was not immediately available, the shift reflects a broader push towards self-reliance in various sectors.

The 2020 ban on imported goods in army canteens was part of a larger government strategy to promote self-sufficiency, particularly in the defense sector. India has implemented several measures to enhance domestic production of military hardware, including phased bans on the import of weapons, systems, and components, as well as increased foreign direct investment (FDI) limits from 49% to 74%.

'Say I love you, then will recharge': Schoolgirls thrash lewd shopkeeper in Rajasthan; WATCH viral videos

In addition to bolstering domestic manufacturing, the Indian Army has focused on improving the living conditions and facilities for its personnel. This includes ensuring high-quality rations, integrating new technologies, and optimising resources to maintain combat readiness. The Army has partnered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure quality assurance of rations delivered to troops.

Furthermore, joint logistics nodes have enhanced resource utilization across the three services, while last-mile connectivity in mountainous terrain is transitioning from traditional animal transport to more modern trucks and rugged terrain vehicles.

Latest Videos