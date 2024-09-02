Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    The most notable incident took place on February 10, 2018, when a predawn attack led to the deaths of six soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were eventually neutralised by security forces, with three militants killed in the operation.

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

    The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (September 2) initiated a search operation near the Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu after a soldier was reportedly wounded by gunfire originating from outside the camp. The incident has raised concerns due to the station's history of militant attacks. Army Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, confirmed that the camp had been fired upon but noted that further details are still being gathered. The Sunjuwan Military Station, located in a densely populated residential area, has previously been a target for militants.

    The most notable incident took place on February 10, 2018, when a predawn attack led to the deaths of six soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were eventually neutralised by security forces, with three militants killed in the operation.

    From Bangladesh to the United States: Top 10 student protests that shaped history

    In a related development, security forces have seized three pistols and a cache of ammunition in the Ramgarh sector along the international border in the Samba district. According to security sources, the arms and ammunition are suspected to have been dropped by a drone, sparking a search operation in the area to prevent potential militant activity.

    These incidents have highlighted persistent security challenges faced by the region, particularly in areas close to military installations and along the international border.

    'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands AJR

    'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

    In a first Army Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers posted at forward posts gcw

    In a first, Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers, posted at forward areas

    Indian Army Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast snt

    Army's Plan B after field firing range near Ayodhya airport becomes unviable: New training ground in Northeast

    Thats Indian Army for you Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts snt

    'That's Indian Army for you': Retired Major General Mandip Singh's post celebrating forces' unity wins hearts

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms AJR

    HAL chooses SAFHAL helicopter engines to develop 'Aravalli' engines for India's IMRH, DBMRH platforms

    Recent Stories

    US Open 2024: Rohan Bapana-Matthew Ebden duo crash out in round of 16

    US Open 2024: Rohan Bapana-Matthew Ebden duo crash out in round of 16

    How to identify Fake Garlic? vkp

    How to identify Fake Garlic?

    Explained How ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has become a diplomatic headache for India snt

    Explained: How ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has become a diplomatic headache for India

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    How to make thick cream from Milk? vkp

    How to make thick cream from Milk?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon