Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

The most notable incident took place on February 10, 2018, when a predawn attack led to the deaths of six soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were eventually neutralised by security forces, with three militants killed in the operation.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (September 2) initiated a search operation near the Sunjuwan Military Station in Jammu after a soldier was reportedly wounded by gunfire originating from outside the camp. The incident has raised concerns due to the station's history of militant attacks. Army Public Relations Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, confirmed that the camp had been fired upon but noted that further details are still being gathered. The Sunjuwan Military Station, located in a densely populated residential area, has previously been a target for militants.

The most notable incident took place on February 10, 2018, when a predawn attack led to the deaths of six soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were eventually neutralised by security forces, with three militants killed in the operation.

From Bangladesh to the United States: Top 10 student protests that shaped history

In a related development, security forces have seized three pistols and a cache of ammunition in the Ramgarh sector along the international border in the Samba district. According to security sources, the arms and ammunition are suspected to have been dropped by a drone, sparking a search operation in the area to prevent potential militant activity.

These incidents have highlighted persistent security challenges faced by the region, particularly in areas close to military installations and along the international border.

'Make in India' gains momentum as Army canteens drop imports, revive local brands

Latest Videos