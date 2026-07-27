A viral dashcam video from July 24 shows a pickup truck driving recklessly in Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat, endangering multiple motorists. After a chase involving several near misses, including with a biker, other drivers managed to stop the vehicle. The driver was then handed over to the police.

A shocking dashcam video showing a pickup truck being driven recklessly along the winding roads of Maharashtra's Malshej Ghat has gone viral on social media, with the driver allegedly endangering multiple motorists before being stopped and handed over to police. The date on the widely shared video indicates that the incident occurred on July 24.

The pickup truck is seen swerving dangerously between lanes on the little road in the footage, which was taken from a car behind it. At one moment, the truck rapidly returns to the road after veering off into a large puddle, just missing a motorcycle. The motorcyclist nearly fell off the road.

The pickup keeps moving erratically throughout the video, frequently veering onto the wrong side of the road and passing cars on blind corners, endangering approaching motorists. In order to prevent a head-on collision, approaching cars must slow down or move aside, and the dashcam records many near misses.

The pickup truck was ultimately stopped by two or three cars that obstructed its route after a protracted pursuit. The driver was then challenged by other drivers who tried to get him out of the car.

The driver is shown in the widely shared video being slapped by several onlookers while he is still sat inside the vehicle and appears to be talking on his phone. In order to stop him from driving away once more, witnesses also seized the car's keys.

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Officers seized control of the situation as a police SUV arrived at the scene shortly after. The suspected motorist was placed under police custody, according to an ABP Majha report.

Because of the way the car was being driven, a number of witnesses thought the driver could have been intoxicated. Police have not yet formally confirmed if drunkenness had a role in the event, though.

No Injuries Reported

On social media, the dramatic images have caused a great deal of indignation. Many people have praised the drivers who chased and stopped the pickup before a major catastrophe could happen. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the truck repeatedly endangering other road users, including a biker who narrowly escaped being knocked off the road.