BJP workers in Tamil Nadu celebrated PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday as 'Seva Day'. Led by Tamilisai Soundararajan, they held temple prayers, medical camps, and felicitated sanitary workers, marking the month as 'Seva month'.

BJP workers across Tamil Nadu celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday, observing the occasion as Seva Day with a series of activities, including temple prayers, medical camps for the elderly and felicitation of sanitary workers.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the party was marking the Prime Minister's birthday month as a Seva month. "We are all very happy that our honourable Prime Minister's birthday is celebrated as Seva month. Today we have started at the Marundeeswarar Koyil under the leadership of Anand Karathe Thyagarajan and District President Kumar. First, we prayed in the Marundeeswarar Temple for the long and healthy life of our honourable Prime Minister," she said.

Seva Day Activities

She further said, "We have served the elders through a medical camp as well as gifts and they have provided good food for them. And with the sanitary workers, brothers and sisters, we provided them with love and affection through some gifts and we all sat with them and took food."

Soundararajan said the celebrations reflected the Prime Minister's message of selfless service. "Our honourable Prime Minister has taught us that selflessness is service and nation first, self last. So today we are very happy; we are conveying our best wishes, long life, and a healthy life to our honourable Prime Minister through all our cadres, workers, sanitary workers and lovable sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu," she said.

Outlining further activities planned for the day, she said a tree plantation drive would be held, along with the release of a coffee table book in the evening, followed by lamp-lighting at homes across the state. "Today, as we are celebrating it as Seva Day, I am going for a tree plantation drive, and in the evening we are releasing a coffee table book, and in the evening every house we are going to light the lamp praying for the long life of our honourable Prime Minister," she said.

Praise for PM's Global Leadership

Soundararajan also credited the Prime Minister's leadership for the country's growing global standing, citing the recent BRICS Summit as an example. "Why do we have to pray for our honourable Prime Minister? Because of him, only the country is moving forward. For example, BRICS: the whole world is astonished by the arrangements and the Delhi treaty and the South-South emotional attachment, but all the leaders who attended the BRICS are happy. The other country leaders are happy," she said.

Special Prayers and Wishes

BJP workers offered special prayers and performed an archana in the Prime Minister's name at the Sivan Temple, followed by the bursting of firecrackers and distribution of sweets among the public.

BJP workers said special prayers were offered at the temple, seeking a long and healthy life for the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in an X post, conveyed warm wishes and praised the Prime Minister for his dedication to work. "I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health," he wrote. (ANI)