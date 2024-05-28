Caught on camera: Dramatic scenes at Delhi airport as bomb scare on IndiGo flight triggers evacuation (WATCH)

An IndiGo flight bound for Varanasi from New Delhi encountered a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but authorities confirmed it to be a false alarm after conducting a thorough search of the aircraft, as per police reports.

Following the bomb scare, all 176 passengers and staff were evacuated, and a comprehensive search operation was initiated, officials stated. Footage capturing the dramatic evacuation of passengers from IndiGo flight 6E2211 through the emergency door at the airport has surfaced, depicting the tense moments during the incident.

In response to the bomb scare, an IndiGo spokesperson announced that the passengers will be transferred to another aircraft for their journey to Varanasi. The new flight was scheduled to depart at 11 am, ensuring the continuation of travel plans, as mentioned in the statement.

"At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase "bomb @5.30'' written on it," a senior police officer said.

A thorough inspection was conducted, the officer said, adding, "No suspicious items were found. It was a hoax threat. Further investigation is underway."

Officials reported that the threat was discovered written on a piece of paper inside a lavatory by the pilot as the IndiGo 6E2211 flight was getting ready to depart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Upon receiving this information, a security operation was promptly initiated, coordinated by the control room.

"All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits," the spokesperson added.

