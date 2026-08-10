A viral video shows a motorcyclist in Delhi dumping a bin full of trash onto a busy road while riding. The video has sparked widespread anger online, with users demanding action for the littering and traffic violations, prompting a response from the Delhi Traffic Police.

Social media users are furious about a video that shows a motorcyclist in Delhi throwing trash on a busy route. The man was observed cycling with a trash can fastened to the rear of his bicycle. The trash then spilt over the road as he shifted the trash can while biking.

The video was shared by X user Daveed, who questioned the man's behaviour, saying, "Delhi, is this what we've come to? A biker was dumping garbage on the road while riding in broad daylight, like it's completely normal. No helmet, violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, and littering, which is punishable under municipal laws."

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Delhi Police Reacts

The post drew the attention of the Delhi Traffic Police, which responded, "Thank you. The Area Traffic Inspector has been informed to take necessary action."

Internet Reacts

Social media users reacted angrily to the video as well, with many demanding that the rider be prosecuted. One individual called the behaviour "shameful behaviour," calling it a "total disrespect for the city we live in" and a disregard for road safety. They also urged authorities to act quickly.

Another user pointed out the numerous claimed infractions, such as trash dumping, pollution, and disregarding traffic laws, claiming that the actions annoyed other commuters. In order to deter future infractions, the user demanded that the motorcyclist be imprisoned for three months.

The individual "needs to be punished severely" for breaching the law and disrupting the city's cleanliness, according to another user who called for harsh punishment.