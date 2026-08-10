The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring and posting 3 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 54 Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers with immediate effect on August 10.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday ordered a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring and posting three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 54 Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers with immediate effect.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant on August 10. The reshuffle covers several key assignments in the state police, including district policing, CID, cyber crime, vigilance, anti-narcotics operations, armed police battalions and security wings.

IPS Officer Transfers

Among the IPS officers, Mayank Chaudhary (2019 batch), who was posted as SP (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, Shimla, has been appointed Commandant of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Sakoh, Kangra. Amit Yadav (2019 batch), Commandant of the 2nd IRBn, Sakoh, has been posted as SP, Cyber Crime, CID, Shimla. Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi (2012 batch), DIG, Traffic, Tourist and Railways, Shimla, has been relieved from the post and his services placed at the disposal of the Department of Personnel, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Senior HPPS Officers Reshuffled

Among the senior HPPS officers, Shiv Kumar (2007) has been shifted from SP, Chief Minister's Security, to SP, Security and Intelligence, Shimla, while Bhupinder Singh Negi (2008) has been appointed Commandant, 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga. Manmohan Singh (2008) has been posted as Additional SP, Kullu, from Cyber Crime Police Station, Mandi, while Praveen Dhiman (2008) has been shifted to Additional SP, CID, Mandi, from Cyber Crime Police Station, Kangra.

Narinder Kumar (2008) has been posted as Additional SP, Sirmaur at Nahan, while Raj Kumar (2008) has been appointed Additional SP (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, Shimla. Ajay Kumar-I (2008) has been transferred from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sirmaur, to Additional SP, Una. Rajinder Kumar (2008) has been posted as Additional SP, 2nd IRBn, Sakoh.

Focus on Anti-Narcotics and Cyber Crime

Several officers have also been moved to strengthen anti-narcotics and cyber crime operations. Surinder Kumar (2009) has been posted as Additional SP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Kullu, while Ramesh Kumar Sharma (2009) has been shifted to Additional SP, Solan, from ANTF, Shimla. Yogesh Rolta (2010) will take charge as Additional SP, ANTF, Shimla. Sanjeev Kumar-I (2010) has been posted as Additional SP, Kangra, while Sanjeev Kumar-II (2010) has been shifted to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in Chamba.

Other major postings include Bir Bahadur (2011) as Additional SP, Cyber Crime Police Station, Mandi; Santosh Kumar Sharma (2011) as Additional SP, CID, Shimla; and Kuldeep Kumar (2011) as Additional SP, Cyber Crime Police Station, Kangra. Pratap Singh (2012) has been posted as Additional SP, Bilaspur, while Vikas Kumar Dhiman (2012) has been appointed Additional SP, Himachal Pradesh Institute of Police Studies, Kangra. Hemant Kumar (2012) has been posted as Commandant, Home Guards, Kullu.

DSP and SDPO Level Changes

At the DSP level, Tajinder Kumar Verma has been posted as SDPO, Jawali, Kangra, while Amar Singh has been appointed DSP (Crime), CID, Shimla. Manoj Kumar-II has been posted as DSP (HQ), Kullu, and Pratibha Chauhan as DSP (Leave Reserve), Police Headquarters, Shimla. Sanjay Sharma has been appointed SDPO, Jawalamukhi, with additional charge of SDPO Dehra, while Anil Kumar-IV has been posted as DSP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Police District Baddi.

Several field-level changes have also been ordered in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Una, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Ramakant Thakur has been posted as SDPO, Naina Devi Ji, Bilaspur; Sher Singh as SDPO, Dadasiba, Police District Dehra; Vikram Chauhan as DSP (HQ), Shimla; and Siddharth Sharma as DSP (HQ), Sirmaur at Nahan.

Varun Patial has been posted as SDPO, Bhabanagar, Kinnaur, while Raj Kumar (2020) has been appointed DSP (HQ), Hamirpur. Mangat Ram has been posted as SDPO, Sangrah, Sirmaur, and Gauri Dutt as SDPO, Theog, Shimla. Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj has been posted as DSP (HQ), Solan. In Kullu, Raj Kumar (2020) has been posted as SDPO, Banjar, while Kshma Dutt has been transferred to DSP, 1st IRBn, Bangarh, Una.

Vikrant Bonsra has been appointed SDPO, Manali, and Rajesh Kumar (2022) as SDPO, Kangra. Viri Singh has been posted as SDPO, Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti, while Hem Raj has been appointed DSP (HQ), Una. Nitin Chauhan has been posted as SDPO, Sundernagar, Mandi. Other appointments include Rashmi Sharma as SDPO, Nadaun, Hamirpur; Reeta Devi as Staff Officer in the office of IGP, Central Range, Mandi; Vijay Kumar as DSP, 2nd IRBn, Sakoh; and Bharat Bhushan as DSP (Chief Security Officer), Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. Nisha Kumari has been posted as DSP (HQ), Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti, while Harish Kumar-I has been appointed SDPO, Barsar, Hamirpur. (ANI)