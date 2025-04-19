Home Minister Parameshwara said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will take a final call on the caste census after cabinet consultations. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy slammed the move as political drama to distract from Congress government’s failures.

Amid growing discussions over the caste census in Karnataka, Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Saturday that the final decision on the matter will be made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after thorough consultations with the cabinet.

He stressed that this would be a collective cabinet decision, not an individual one. "After studying it myself, I found it to be a very scientific survey," the minister added, defending the findings.

Speaking to media reporters, Parameshwara said, “All ministers have shared their opinions, and discussions are on. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take the final decision after hearing everyone's opinion. It is not an individual's decision, it will be a cabinet decision.The purpose of this survey is to understand the social, educational and economic conditions of each community.”

He further explained that the aim of the caste census is to assess the social, educational, and economic conditions of various communities.

“The commission has submitted a report to the government regarding caste numbers. The government needs to accept it and take action based on it. Some people have expressed concern that the numbers of their community should have been higher. After studying it myself, I found it to be a very scientific survey...”

Earlier, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of using the caste census as a political gimmick to divert public attention from the Congress government's failures.

Speaking to the media near Freedom Park, Kumaraswamy said, “There is no meaning to the caste census report that is now being brandished. The Kantharaj Commission's report was prepared a decade ago. Why wasn't it implemented all this while? Now, with the public outrage over failed guarantees, rampant corruption, and price hikes reaching a boiling point, the government is trying to mislead people with the drama of the caste census.”

If you truly want a caste census, then conduct a fresh survey and submit a new report. The last 10 years have brought significant demographic changes," Kumaraswamy stated. He accused the Congress of exploiting caste for political gain, warning that this divisive agenda could create social unrest.

"Congress, which claims to be secular and flaunts the Constitution at every opportunity, is now actively working to divide society. Siddaramaiah is preparing a platform for caste-based conflicts under the guise of governance," Kumaraswamy charged.

"Siddaramaiah has been in power for two years now. Why was this report not implemented earlier? This sudden interest is nothing but a desperate attempt to cling to power," he added.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. The caste census report, if released, will be the second by a Congress-ruled state, after Telangana.