Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

Case against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar: The CPI(M)'s stand on press freedom at the national level is being discussed as the Kerala police file another case against Asianet News. The CPI (M) has always accused the Central government of having totalitarian characteristics in its actions against the media in the country.

New Delhi: The CPI(M)'s position on press freedom at the national level is being discussed as the Kerala police files another case against Asianet News. On a number of occasions, the CPI (M) has accused the Central government of having totalitarian characteristics in its measures against media outlets. The CPM Politburo debated a number of topics during the first week of June 2017, including the country's press freedom.

Also read: Booked for Reporting? Kerala Police's shocking action against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar

When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, all parliamentary democratic institutions are under attack. This authoritarian trend is perilous and getting worse. The media is under assault to the point where it is unable to perform its duties. In a democracy, freedom is an unbreakable concept. CPM Politburo (PB) had earlier stated that while the law should be put into effect, it is unacceptable to torture media organisations in its name. The CPM criticized the raids on media facilities as an attack on press freedom. Attacking the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Newsclick in 2021, PB charged that the Modi government was attempting to suppress independent media outlets by utilising central agencies.

Even as there were sporting attacks on media organisations in many regions of North India, the party criticised it as a sign of a rise in intolerance and a move against democracy. In addition, PB retorted that the BBC raid was an effort to quell media criticism of the Central government. When the approach of the Kerala government to the media is questioned, all of these concerns are being debated.

In a brazen violation of Press freedom, the Kochi City Police has implicated Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who has been relentlessly reported on the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, in a conspiracy case.

The police action was based on a complaint lodged by the Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's complaint. What's shocking is that the complaint was taken at face value and Akhila Nandakumar was booked without even conducting a preliminary investigation.

Also read: Case against Asianet News reporter: Kerala's Left government puts fascism to shame, says Congress

