An explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday led to a fire that damaged three to four other vehicles. Seven fire tenders and the Delhi Police Special Cell have reached the location.
An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Emergency Services on Scene
A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.
Further Details are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)