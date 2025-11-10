An explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday led to a fire that damaged three to four other vehicles. Seven fire tenders and the Delhi Police Special Cell have reached the location.

An explosion was reported in a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

Emergency Services on Scene

A total of seven fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

Further Details are awaited.