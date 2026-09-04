The CAQM conducted a special industrial inspection drive in Nuh, Haryana, to check for compliance with environmental norms. Of the 35 units inspected by eight flying squads, 17 were found to be non-compliant, with multiple violations noted.

As part of its continuing efforts to abate air pollution from industrial activities in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) conducted a Special Industrial Inspection Drive in Nuh, Haryana on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, eight flying squads of CAQM, along with officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the State Administration, were deployed for the special inspection drive.

Inspection Reveals Significant Non-Compliance

The teams inspected 35 industrial units/ premises across Nuh District to assess compliance with applicable environmental norms and the conditions stipulated under the Consent to Operate (CTO). The inspection drive revealed significant instances of non-compliance. Out of the 35 units inspected, 17 units were found not complying, 11 units were found complying, and 7 units were found closed/ non-operational at the time of inspection. Out of the 11 complying units, 10 units were found fully compliant, while 1 unit was found compliant with recommendations for improvement.

Details of Violations

During the inspections, several violations relating to air pollution abatement measures were observed. Wet scrubbers were found defective or inadequately functioning at certain units, including cases of leakage and inadequate water flow. Non-functional or poorly maintained Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) systems were also observed. In some units, inadequate stack/ chimney arrangements and insufficient stack height for boilers/ thermic fluid heaters were noticed.

The inspection teams also found several instances of inadequate measures for controlling fugitive dust. Conveyor belts were found without adequate covering; water sprinkling and dust suppression arrangements were inadequate, boundary windbreakers were insufficient and internal roads were found unpaved, resulting in generation of fugitive dust.

Non-compliant DG sets were also found operating at certain units. Further, instances of use/ burning of wood in industrial operations and use of unapproved liquid fuel in boilers/ thermic fluid heaters were observed.

The inspection teams also observed cases where the required Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS) had not been installed, while stack emission monitoring reports were found outdated or had not been submitted. The teams further observed instances of boilers/ thermic fluid heaters or other machinery being operated without being covered under the applicable CTO. In addition, dense smoke/ fumes were also observed within industrial premises/ shed areas during the inspections.

The preliminary assessment of the Special Industrial Inspection Drive indicates that the non-compliances observed in the 17 units relate to inadequate air pollution control systems, fugitive dust emissions, non-compliant DG sets, use of unapproved fuels, lack of emission monitoring systems and non-adherence to CTO conditions, the Ministry said.

CAQM Mandates Strict Compliance

The Commission has reiterated that all industrial units operating in NCR are required to strictly comply with applicable environmental norms and prescribed regulatory requirements, including maintaining effective air pollution control devices, ensuring adequate fugitive dust suppression, using only approved fuels, maintaining compliant DG sets, installing and operating requisite emission monitoring systems and adhering to applicable CTO conditions.

CAQM has further emphasised that such inspection drives are an important mechanism for assessing on-ground compliance and identifying gaps that require timely corrective action(s). The Commission will continue to undertake such intensive inspection drives across NCR to ensure that violations are identified and necessary corrective and enforcement action is taken by the concerned agencies. (ANI)