    Punjab Election 2022: Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses from his bastion Patiala

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lost election from his Patiala Urban seat. The two-time Chief Minister was defeated by Ajit Pal Singh Kohli of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has lost election from his Patiala Urban seat by 13,000 votes. The two-time Chief Minister was defeated by Ajit Pal Singh Kohli of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had won the election by the largest margin in Punjab the previous time. Ajit Pal of the Aam Aadmi Party, who ran for the first time, beat him by 13,000 votes. Captain has previously won this seat by a margin of 50 thousand votes.

    Amarinder Singh formed his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, following a schism with the Congress following his dismissal as Chief Minister in September.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
