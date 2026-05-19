Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal ordered a probe after an illegal Captagon ('jihadi drug') factory was busted in Dehradun. The factory owner was arrested. The NCB also announced the first-ever seizure of the drug in India.

Uttarakhand Health Minister Subodh Uniyal on Tuesday termed the alleged manufacturing of Captagon at an illegal factory in Sahaspur near Dehradun a "serious matter" and said strict action would be taken against those found involved. Speaking to ANI, Uniyal said directions had already been issued for an inquiry into the matter and warned of the strictest legal action if wrongdoing was found.

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"This is a serious matter, and orders for an investigation into it have already been issued. Following the inquiry, an intensive inspection drive will also be conducted; consequently, if any wrongdoing is detected anywhere, the strictest possible action will undoubtedly be taken in accordance with the law," Uniyal said.

The minister said the Food and Drug Department had been directed to carry out a joint operation with the police and take stringent action against illegal factories operating in the state.

Illegal Factory Busted Near Dehradun

The remarks came after an illegal factory allegedly manufacturing Captagon was busted in Sahaspur near Dehradun. According to officials, nearly 30 kilograms of Captagon had recently been supplied from the factory. Factory owner Sanjay Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

What is Captagon?

Captagon is often referred to as a "jihadi drug" due to allegations that fighters of the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have used it to boost energy, increase endurance and reduce fear. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

NCB Announces First-Ever Seizure

Also, Central Government on Friday announced the first-ever seizure of the drug Captagon, also known as the 'Jihadi drug'. In a post on X Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized a consignment of the drug. (ANI)