Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sunday holiday cancelled...': Delhi CM Kejriwal to officials after heavy rains lash national capital

    Delhi saw the highest rainfall in a day in July since 2003 as several areas of the national capital remain water-logged on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has cancelled the leave of all government officers and instructed them to inspect the severe waterlogging problem across the city. 

    Cancel Sunday holiday and get on the ground Delhi CM Kejriwal after heavy rains lash national capital gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he has revoked the leave of all government employees and ordered them to take stock of the serious waterlogging issue plaguing the whole city as a result of the record rainfall that has rendered portions of Delhi impassable. Kejriwal made this announcement on Twitter, following a torrential downpour that resulted in the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982.

    Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote: "Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground."

    Also Read | #DelhiRains trends on social media as city witnesses season's first heavy rainfall

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Sunday, Delhi had an unprecedented 153 mm of rain. Residents of Delhi are experiencing significant discomfort due to the heavy rainfall that is the result of a significant interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds across northwest India.

    Also Read | Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, many roads waterlogged; 'Yellow alert' issued for Sunday

    Numerous areas of the city were flooded as a result of the severe rain, including parks, marketplaces, underpasses, and even hospital grounds. Images and videos of the Delhi residents' suffering were shared on social media, showing them slogging through knee-deep water. Concerns regarding the city's drainage system have grown as a result of this.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam an

    Kerala: Two injured as private Ayurvedic hospital lift crashes down in Ernakulam

    Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter vkp

    Karnataka:15ft python has a dog for meal, stranded thereafter

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Filmmakers, actors slam bloodbath in Bengal ADC

    WB Panchayat Election 2023: Filmmakers, actors slam bloodbath in Bengal

    Recent Stories

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover new look inspired by Tricolour know latest features details here gcw

    Vande Bharat train gets a makeover, new look inspired by Tricolour; Check details

    Lip care 7 DIY methods for lip brightening you must try gcw eai

    5 home remedies for lip brightening you must try

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Traffic pains increase as offices open; Gridlocks in Outer Ring Road

    Meta Threads becomes fastest growing app Here is how much time Facebook Twitter others took gcw

    Meta's Threads becomes fastest growing app; Here's how much time Facebook, Twitter & others took

    Here are 10 Healthier Sugar Cookie alternatives to satisfy your sweet tooth anr eai

    Here are 10 Healthier Sugar Cookie alternatives to satisfy your sweet tooth

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon