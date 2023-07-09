'Sunday holiday cancelled...': Delhi CM Kejriwal to officials after heavy rains lash national capital

Delhi saw the highest rainfall in a day in July since 2003 as several areas of the national capital remain water-logged on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal announced that he has cancelled the leave of all government officers and instructed them to inspect the severe waterlogging problem across the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he has revoked the leave of all government employees and ordered them to take stock of the serious waterlogging issue plaguing the whole city as a result of the record rainfall that has rendered portions of Delhi impassable. Kejriwal made this announcement on Twitter, following a torrential downpour that resulted in the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote: "Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Sunday, Delhi had an unprecedented 153 mm of rain. Residents of Delhi are experiencing significant discomfort due to the heavy rainfall that is the result of a significant interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds across northwest India.

Numerous areas of the city were flooded as a result of the severe rain, including parks, marketplaces, underpasses, and even hospital grounds. Images and videos of the Delhi residents' suffering were shared on social media, showing them slogging through knee-deep water. Concerns regarding the city's drainage system have grown as a result of this.

