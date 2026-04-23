The roof and wall of a Canara Bank building in Agra's Chhata area collapsed on Thursday. The incident took place during construction in an adjacent building. Officials confirmed no injuries were reported and all bank employees were safe.

The roof and wall of a Canara Bank building collapsed in the Chhata area of Agra on Thursday, officials said. The incident occurred amid construction work in adjacent buildings, and authorities are checking the premises for safety. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the incident.

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Authorities said that the concerned teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

No Casualties Reported, Safety Checks Underway

"Information was received about 45 minutes to an hour ago that some work was going on in the basement here in Belanganj, and some building is under construction here. So, the adjacent building where Canara Bank was functioning, which was already in a dilapidated condition, suddenly collapsed," an official told ANI.

"No information about any casualties has been received yet. Still, as a precaution, we are checking the cameras to see if anyone was inside. The bank has confirmed that all its employees have safely come out. So far, there are no such concerns or information," the official added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)