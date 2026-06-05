Ever wondered how old the picture of Mahatma Gandhi on our currency notes is? Do you know the story behind it, or why the RBI chose this specific photo? Here's the real story of Gandhiji's picture and some other cool facts about Indian currency.

How old is Mahatma Gandhi Photo on Indian currency: Do you know how old Gandhiji's picture in your wallet really is? Think about it. How many times a day do you pull out a note with Mahatma Gandhi's face on it? Maybe for a cup of chai, to pay the grocer, for an auto ride, or when you take out cash from an ATM. But have you ever stopped to think how old that smiling picture of Gandhiji on our notes actually is? Here's a fun fact: the image of Gandhiji on your note isn't some new design. It's a throwback to a time just before our independence. Crores of Indians see this face every day, but very few know the real story behind it.

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Gandhiji's photo on the note is almost 80 years old

The picture of Gandhiji on our notes isn't an artist's sketch. It's a portrait taken from a real photograph. The original photo was clicked back in 1946, when Gandhiji was with the British politician Lord Frederick William Pethick-Lawrence. That means, by 2026, this picture will be about 80 years old! That's why it's not just a photo; it's a living piece of India's history.

Why did the RBI choose this specific photo of Mahatma Gandhi?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had many pictures of Gandhiji to choose from, but they picked a portion of this specific one. The biggest reason is believed to be Gandhiji's simple and smiling expression. The picture you see on the note is actually a cropped and mirrored image of the original photo. And here's another interesting tidbit: the identity of the photographer who took this historic picture is not clearly known to the public.

When did Gandhiji start appearing on every Indian note?

Many people think that Gandhiji's picture has been on every Indian note since independence, but that's not true. Gandhiji first appeared on special notes issued in 1969, to mark his 100th birth anniversary. However, his portrait became a permanent feature on all major notes only in 1996, with the start of the 'Mahatma Gandhi Series'. After that, Gandhiji's smile became the face of Indian currency.

You're carrying history, not just a note, in your pocket

So, the next time you hold a ₹10, ₹100, or ₹500 note, take a closer look at Gandhiji's face. It's not just money. It's also the story of an India that was standing at the doorstep of freedom. A picture from that time is still travelling in the pockets of crores of people today. Behind that face lies a legacy of struggle, sacrifice, truth, and non-violence that gave a new direction to an entire nation. Every note reminds us that our freedom wasn't just a single event, but the result of countless sacrifices.