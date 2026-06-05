A man in Bihar trying to document a worrying crack in a Rs 549 crore bridge, was left shocked when his mobile phone slipped through the very gap he was recording.

A man in Bihar trying to document a worrying crack in a Rs 549 crore bridge, was left shocked when his mobile phone slipped through the very gap he was recording. The incident happened on the Jadopur-Mangalpur bridge in Gopalganj, where the man stopped to film a visible crack in the structure. The bridge, which links Gopalganj and Bettiah, was constructed at a cost of Rs 549 crore, completed in March 2016 and inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

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In a video that has now gone viral, the young man can be seen trying to demonstrate the width of the crack by lowering a brick into the opening while simultaneously recording the scene on phone.

As he leaned forward to capture a closer view of the crack, his phone suddenly slipped from his pocket and fell through the gap beneath the bridge.

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The dramatic mishap was captured on camera. Although the phone was later recovered from under the bridge, social media users were quick to point out the irony of the situation, with many joking that the accident demonstrated the seriousness of the crack.

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