Canada extends Republic Day greetings to India amid diplomatic tensions

In a diplomatic gesture, the High Commission of Canada in India conveyed warm wishes to India on its 75th Republic Day. The message, shared on X in both Hindi and English, expressed the commission's greetings, stating, "Wishing India a very happy Republic Day." The well-wishing post comes amid reports hinting at Canada's examination of alleged Indian interference in its last two general elections, held in 2019 and 2021.

The relationship between India and Canada has been under strain for months due to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The discord escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 18, alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing on June 18 in British Columbia, Canada.

India swiftly rejected Trudeau's allegations, deeming them "absurd" and "motivated." Notably, India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The ongoing tensions resulted in diplomatic expulsions and the issuance of travel advisories. India took the measure of halting visa services for Canadian citizens on September 21.

However, after a hiatus of almost two months, India resumed e-visa services for Canadians in November.

