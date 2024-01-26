Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canada extends Republic Day greetings to India amid diplomatic tensions

    The discord escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 18, alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing on June 18 in British Columbia, Canada.

    Canada extends Republic Day greetings to India amid diplomatic tensions AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    In a diplomatic gesture, the High Commission of Canada in India conveyed warm wishes to India on its 75th Republic Day. The message, shared on X in both Hindi and English, expressed the commission's greetings, stating, "Wishing India a very happy Republic Day." The well-wishing post comes amid reports hinting at Canada's examination of alleged Indian interference in its last two general elections, held in 2019 and 2021.

    The relationship between India and Canada has been under strain for months due to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The discord escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on September 18, alleged a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing on June 18 in British Columbia, Canada.

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts

    India swiftly rejected Trudeau's allegations, deeming them "absurd" and "motivated." Notably, India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The ongoing tensions resulted in diplomatic expulsions and the issuance of travel advisories. India took the measure of halting visa services for Canadian citizens on September 21.

    However, after a hiatus of almost two months, India resumed e-visa services for Canadians in November.

    Republic Day 2024: Russian Embassy wishes India with a 'Gadar' inspired video (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Russian President Putin

    Modi's leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Russian Embassy wishes India with a Gadar inspired video WATCH gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Russian Embassy wishes India with a 'Gadar' inspired video (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts

    30000 Indian students in France in 2030 Macron gift to India on Republic Day 2024 gcw

    '30000 Indian students in France in 2030...' Macron's gift to India on Republic Day 2024

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Fighter Box-office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer off to a good start; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' Box-office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer off to a good start; Read more

    Modi leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Russian President Putin

    Modi's leadership has taken India to fast pace of growth, independent foreign policy: Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 Russian Embassy wishes India with a Gadar inspired video WATCH gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Russian Embassy wishes India with a 'Gadar' inspired video (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts AJR

    Republic Day 2024: Over 260 women defense personnel to wow crowd with motorcycle stunts

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour ATG

    Padma Vibhushan Awards 2024: Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with second highest civilian honour

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon