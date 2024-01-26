Republic Day 2024: Russian Embassy wishes India with a 'Gadar' inspired video (WATCH)

A video shared through the embassy's social media handles features staff workers, children, and professional dancers shaking a leg to the song. "Happy Republic Day, India! From Russia with love," the Russian embassy wrote on social media.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi sent their best wishes on India's 75th Republic Day today with a song and dance routine that used a famous song from Sunny Deol's Bollywood blockbuster, "Gadar." A video shared through the embassy's social media handles features staff workers, children, and professional dancers shaking a leg to the song while holding placards wishing India a happy Republic Day.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov stated in his message: "Congratulations, India, on your #RepublicDay! I'm wishing our Indian friends happiness, health, and a prosperous #AmritKaal! #Bharat, long live! "May Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti live long!"

Republic Day celebrations will be led by President Droupadi Murmu from the national capital's Kartavya Path. The parade's chief guest this year is French President Emmanuel Macron. There will be an all-women tri-services delegation attending the event for the first time in India's history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

Besides Russia, the United States also conveyed its wishes on this momentous day. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hoped to deepen the "vibrant people-to-people ties between our nations".