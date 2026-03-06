YSRCP lambasted the Andhra Pradesh budget, calling it a 'bundle of lies' with fudged figures and hidden loans. The party also accused the ruling coalition of diverting a discussion on the Tirupati laddu issue and misusing land allocation rules.

YSRCP Slams Budget as 'Bundle of Lies'

YSRCP on Friday reiterated the "financial indiscipline" of the ruling coalition here, saying that the state budget "hides more than what it shows". Speaking to the media, former minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) of YSRCP said the revised estimates are too meagre to believe, as the "fudging of figures is so enormous that the amount of loans taken is not shown, and the mandatory format was distorted".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The revenue figures are totally fudged and beyond comprehension, and the last quarter's estimated revenue shown is an unrealistic figure. The tall claims of putting the State back on track are ridiculous, as the figures do not add up, and the budget is a bundle of lies," he said.

Accusations Over Tirupati Laddu Issue

He also stated that the government did not allow the Opposition to discuss the Tirupati laddu issue. "While we have data-backed facts, time was given in the Council, and the topic was diverted and deviated, he said, adding that the coalition created ruckus time and again."

"We have a record that Heritage had participated in the TTD bids, but the government has denied it, and we were not given enough time to expose the government, he added.

Allegations on Power Charges and Land Deals

The power charges were hiked by one name or the other, he said, adding that it is the coalition government that has put private land in the prohibited list, misusing 22A.

"Lands are being sold at throwaway prices to the favoured few. Narendra Modi has given land in Gujarat at a nominal price, while Chandrababu has been giving at dirt low prices and nepotism is being shown," he stated.

Pawan Kalyan Defends 'Aspirational' Budget

Earlier, on the same day, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the budget presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav reflects the aspirations of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, Pawan Kalyan said that despite financial difficulties, the government presented a budget of Rs 3.32 lakh crore.

He stated that the government is spending Rs 33,000 crore on social security pensions to support the poor and vulnerable sections of society.

He alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party government pushed the state into financial disorder.

Andhra Pradesh unveiled a Rs 3.32 lakh crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on February 14, 2026. The budget prioritises "people-first growth," focusing heavily on education and healthcare. (ANI)