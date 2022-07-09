Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can housewives be lent?': Mamata Banerjee faces flak for sexist remark

    On July 7, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, "Don’t lend knowledge, intellect and housewife to anyone. If given, no refund is available."

    Can housewives be lent? west bengal cm Mamata Banerjee faces flak for sexist remark snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    In what has sparked another controversy between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee, the saffron party's national convener of its IT cell, Amit Malviya, on Saturday questioned the West Bengal CM's recent sexist remarks even as the storm over TMC MP Mahua Moitra's comments on Goddess Kaali rages on.

    On July 7, during a function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, the TMC supremo said, "Vidya, boi aar ghorer bou kauke dhaar ditey nei", which roughly translates to "Don't lend knowledge, intellect and housewife to anyone. If given, no refund is available".

    Also read: Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

    Irked by Mamata Banerjee's remarks, BJP's Amit Malviya slammed the West Bengal CM and questioned her 'mindset'.

    "Are housewives immovable property? Can they be lent?" asked Malviya in a tweet posted along with the video of Mamata Banerjee making the objectionable remarks.

    "Such statements undermine the dignity of women. This mindset of CM is responsible for crime against women," the national convener of the BJP IT cell added.

    This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has faced flak for her sexist and insensitive remarks. Interestingly, reports claim the TMC supremo had repeated this very Bengali proverb a decade ago at a Kolkata Book Fair, which had sparked a massive furore back then.

    Earlier this year, Banerjee also made controversial statements about the Hanshkali rape case. "This story they are showing that a minor has died due to rape, Will you call it rape? Was she pregnant or had a love affair? Have they enquired? I have asked the police. They have made arrests. I was told the girl had an affair with the boy," the West Bengal CM had stated.

    In 2012, she was also slammed for her remarks on the Park Street rape case, where five men inside a moving car gang-raped a woman in the wee hours of February 5. The victim had filed a police complaint on February 9, and a medical examination on February 14 confirmed rape. However, Mamata Banerjee dismissed the crime as a "fabricated incident" (shajano ghotona), aimed at tarnishing her government.

    Also read: Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 5:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde snt

    My govt will complete tenure, win next election: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife? - adt

    Who was Sadhna Gupta, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's late wife?

    Five years from now, India won't need petrol: Nitin Gadkari - adt

    Green fuel will end India's need for petrol after five years: Nitin Gadkari

    Ensure cows are not slaughtered on Bakrid: Maharashtra Speaker Narvekar to DGP - adt

    Ensure cows are not slaughtered on Bakrid: Maharashtra Speaker Narvekar to DGP

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11 snt

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release details drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply

    Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy ousted in semis; India's campaign comes to an end-ayh

    Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy ousted in semis; India's campaign comes to an end

    Celeb spotted Hot pictures Malaika Arora Esha Gupta who has sexier body drb

    Hot pictures: Malaika Arora or Esha Gupta, who’s got a sexier bod?

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon