Mamata's 'day of jihad against BJP' call triggers political storm

Both the BJP and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking the withdrawal of the remark, which they termed as reprehensible and unconstitutional.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement at a gathering in Asansol that the Trinamool Congress will observe July 21 as a 'day of jihad against the BJP' has triggered a major political storm with both the BJP and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking its withdrawal.

Every year, Mamata's party observes July 21 as martyrs' day in memory of the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in 1993 allegedly in police firing during a rally. At that point of time, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front government was in power in the state and Mamata was a member of the Congress party.

The bone of contention is the word 'Jihad', which is an Arabic word that commonly refers to 'struggle or fight against enemies of Islam'. The main Opposition, the BJP called Mamata's move dangerous.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Her choice of words reflect her aggression and anarchist mindset. A chief minister declaring Jihad against nation's own party and people is highly condemnable & a disregard of constitutional position."

A 10-member BJP delegation had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday with a representation that sought stern action against the chief minister for her "unconstitutional statement" to start a "Jihad against the BJP from July 21".

After the BJP delegation met him, the Governor said that it defied logic and reason as to how one Mamata, while holding the chief minister's position and under the oath of Constitution could make such "pernicious declaration" of 'Jihad' against a political party.

On Thursday, the Governor once again asked Mamata to take back the statement, which according to him, indicated death knell of democracy.

Terming Mamata's call as repehensible and unconstitutional, Governor Dhankar said such a declaration had no place in democracy and civil society. "This statement must be withdrawn. It can have huge ramifications and is potentially very dangerous. In a democracy, how can there be a 'Jihad' against a political party? Already the state of West Bengal, the governance is constitutionally cliff-hanging.Are we an authoritarian regime? Are we having law of the ruler? Constitution has to prevail. Rule of law has to be followed. She should withdraw this unfortunate, undemocratic and unconstitutional statement," he told media persons.

Reacting to the Governor's remarks, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that Dhankhar was proactive in responding to the BJP's complaints but kept mum when the TMC complainted against Adhikari's statement that the state government will be toppled in 2024.

He further alleged that the Governor was acting as an agent of the BJP.

