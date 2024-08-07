Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Can happen in India': Salman Khurshid faces backlash over Bangladesh unrest remarks, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Congress leader Salman Khurshid has sparked controversy with his recent comments drawing a parallel between the political situation in Bangladesh and potential future scenarios in India.

    Can happen in India Salman Khurshid faces backlash over Bangladesh unrest remarks, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 9:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 9:50 PM IST

    Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid has sparked controversy with his recent comments drawing a parallel between the political situation in Bangladesh and potential future scenarios in India. Speaking at the launch of academician Mujibur Rehman's book Shikwa-e-Hind: The Political Future of Indian Muslims, Khurshid suggested that the turmoil seen in Bangladesh could also unfold in India.

    Also read: BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH)

    “Everything may look normal in Kashmir. Everything may look normal here. We may be celebrating the victory, although of course some people believe that that victory or that success of 2024 was perhaps only marginal, perhaps a lot more needs to be done,” Khurshid remarked.

    "The fact remains that under the surface there is something," he said.

    He added, “What's happening in Bangladesh can happen here... the spread in our country prevents things blowing up in the manner in which they've blown up in Bangladesh.”

    Khurshid’s comments come in the wake of violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh, which resulted in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The protests culminated in Hasina fleeing the country and seeking political asylum in New Delhi.

    The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have condemned Khurshid and the Congress party. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled Khurshid an “anarchist,” accusing him of attempting to incite unrest in India.

    “Congress party says that it stands with the government of India as far as the issue of Bangladesh is concerned because this is not a political issue and no politics should be done. But their leader Salman Khurshid tried to provoke and incite the people of India,” Poonawalla stated.

    BJP MP Sambit Patra took the opportunity to criticize Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, linking Khurshid’s remarks to Gandhi’s foreign visits.

    “He said it during a book release. From Congress' side, he warned that protests and arson could break out in India; what happened in Bangladesh could happen in India. So many other leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, were present there and they in a way supported that statement. Rahul Gandhi, whenever he went abroad, used to meet many people secretly and speak against India; now we are getting to know what his intention was,” Patra said.

    Also read: Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans

    In response, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was present at the event, attempted to clarify Khurshid’s statements. “I cannot explain what Khurshid meant exactly, but the larger message from Bangladesh is about the importance of democracy and free and fair elections,” Tharoor asserted.

    Khurshid’s comments continue to stir debate, with several social media users slamming the Congress leader for his recent remarks. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH) snt

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH)

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi

    INS Tabar, German Navy's Sea Lynx conduct maritime exercise to boost bilateral ties AJR

    INS Tabar, German Navy's Sea Lynx conduct maritime exercise to boost bilateral ties

    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans AJR

    Sheikh Hasina's next move: Delhi, UAE, or Finland? Son Sajeeb Wazed Joy reveals plans

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on August 10 dmn

    Kerala: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Torrential rain leaves at least 45 dead in Yemen, dramatic videos of devastating floods go viral (WATCH) snt

    Torrential rain leaves at least 45 dead in Yemen, dramatic videos of devastating floods go viral (WATCH)

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH) snt

    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH)

    70th National Film Awards: Mammootty, Rishabh Shetty in the Best Actor award race

    70 National Film Awards: Mammootty, Rishab Shetty in Best Actor race

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi dmn

    Kerala: NCB destroys over 2,700 kg of seized synthetic drugs in Kochi

    Georgina Rodriguez SEXY photos: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend proved she is the HOTTEST RKK

    Georgina Rodriguez SEXY photos: 5 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend proved she is the HOTTEST

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon