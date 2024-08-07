Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BSF foils major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at Manikganj border amid unrest (WATCH)

    The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted a major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at the Manikganj border on Wednesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 9:24 PM IST

    In a significant development amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly thwarted a major infiltration attempt by over 600 Bangladeshi nationals at the Manikganj border on Wednesday. This incident occurred just a day before Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath as the head of Bangladesh's interim government.

    The BSF's North Bengal Frontier unit were said to have intercepted and send back the infiltrators, maintaining the integrity of India's borders. The attempt comes at a critical juncture in Bangladesh's political landscape, marked by significant unrest and a change in leadership.

    Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is expected to assume the role of head of the interim government on Thursday. In light of the recent political upheaval, Yunus has called for calm and peace, urging citizens to refrain from violence to capitalize on what he termed as “our new victory.” Yunus' appeal was directed at both political and non-political entities to maintain stability and focus on rebuilding the nation.

    As the situation in Bangladesh remains tense, the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following violent anti-government protests spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination movement has added to the uncertainty. The protests have resulted in significant casualties and widespread unrest, with at least 29 supporters of Hasina’s Awami League party being reported dead through Tuesday, taking the overall death toll to 469 since the protests began in July.

    Army Chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that the interim government, led by Yunus, will be sworn in around 8 pm on Thursday. The advisory council is expected to include 15 members. Gen Zaman also assured that the armed forces will provide full support to the interim government to restore law and order.

    Businesses in Bangladesh have expressed concerns over the safety of their operations amid the ongoing unrest. The Daily Star newspaper reported that garment units and other factories, which had reopened on Wednesday, are struggling to operate efficiently due to fears of vandalism and attacks.

    The law and order situation in Bangladesh remains precarious, with police forces being described as “totally dysfunctional” by the Army chief. Reports of attacks on police stations and facilities have resulted in numerous casualties among law enforcement personnel.

    In response to the crisis, newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam acknowledged that some unprofessional officers had exacerbated the violence through the misuse of force and violations of human rights. The newly-restructured police leadership is now urging officers to return to their duties and restore security across the country.

