Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Campaigning ends, PM Modi begins 45-hour 'dhyan' at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

    PM Modi began a 45-hour meditation session at the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday evening, following a two-month-long, intensive election campaign across the country.

    Campaigning ends, PM Modi begins 45-hour 'dhyan' at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a 45-hour meditation session at the renowned Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday evening, following a two-month-long, intensive election campaign across the country.

    Modi arrived from nearby Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter, worshipped at the Bhagavathi Amman temple, and then traveled to the rock memorial by ferry to commence his meditation, which is set to continue until June 1.

    Also read: 'Day Modi opens his mouth...': PM threatens to expose INDIA Bloc's 'sins of seven generations' (WATCH)

    Dressed in a dhoti and a white shawl, Modi offered prayers at the temple and performed a circumambulation of the 'garbhagriha'. Priests conducted a special 'arthi' ceremony, and he received temple 'prasad', which included a shawl and a framed photograph of the temple's presiding deity.

    Later, Modi reached the rock memorial via a ferry operated by the state government-run shipping corporation and began his meditation at the 'dhyan mandapam.' Before starting his dhyan exercise, Modi stood for a while on the stairs leading to the mandapam, which offers breathtaking views of the sea surrounding the memorial.

    The Prime Minister showered flowers on the portraits of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Sri Sarada Devi, and paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda, whose life-size statue stands on a high pedestal in the mandapam. Modi then commenced his sadhana (spiritual practice) in the mandapam.

    Speaking to reporters in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai described PM Modi's visit to the memorial as entirely 'private.' "It is the Prime Minister's personal visit," he said, explaining why party leaders and cadres did not participate in the event.

    Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is expected to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue next to the memorial. Both the memorial and the 133-foot statue are situated on tiny islets, separate rocky formations in the sea.

    While groups like the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a black flag demonstration in Madurai opposing Modi, social media platform 'X' saw a flood of #GoBackModi posts amid political opposition to the broadcast of his meditation, given the final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

    All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed memorial dedicated to the revered Hindu saint. This marks the first time the Prime Minister will be staying at the memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who meditated on these rocks in late 1892.

    After the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Modi chose Kedarnath cave for reflection and meditation. Now, he has selected a spiritually significant place at the southernmost tip of the mainland for his meditation.

    Also read: PM Modi bows down to woman who turns 'waste to wealth' at election rally in Odisha; WATCH viral moment

    Following an intense Lok Sabha election campaign, during which he presided over and addressed numerous political events like roadshows and rallies, Modi will meditate in the tranquil setting of the memorial, likely accompanied only by the sound of the waves.

    Security personnel are stationed throughout the memorial premises, with heightened security across Kanyakumari district. About 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, along with increased vigilance by the Tamil Nadu police's Coastal Security Group, Coast Guard, and Navy.

    Modi's meditation, from Thursday evening to the evening of June 1 at the dhyan mandapam, takes place at the location where Vivekananda, a spiritual icon admired by the Prime Minister, is believed to have had a divine vision of 'Bharat Mata.'

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 9:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023 AJR

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023

    Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH) SNT

    'Objective view emerging in Pakistan': India after Nawaz Sharif admits Islamabad violated Lahore pact (WATCH)

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP steps foot in India on May 31? Read here AJR

    Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: What happens after suspended JD(S) MP sets foot in India on May 31? Read here

    shocking Rejected lover attempts suicide after hacking woman to death in AP's Eluru; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Jilted lover hacks woman to death in AP's Eluru, attempts suicide; disturbing CCTV video surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Prajwal Revanna case: What SIT will do upon MP's return vkp

    Prajwal Revanna case: What SIT will do upon MP's return

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Indian Air Force to participate in Red Flag 2024 in Alaska, featuring Rafale jets

    Gautam Gambhir's fiery response to Wasim Akram's remark on Mitchell Starc osf

    Gautam Gambhir's fiery response to Wasim Akram's remark on Mitchell Starc

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites RBA

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023 AJR

    Indian military officer Major Radhika Sen wins UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award 2023

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon