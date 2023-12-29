Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    CAIT outlined the availability of various products such as cloth garlands, lockets, key chains, and symbolic items like images of Ram Darbar, Ram temple models, Lord Ram Dhwaja, and Lord Ram Angvastra, all adorned with Lord Ram's image, saturating markets across the country.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    As the much-awaited inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple approaches in January, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has expected a substantial economic boom, estimating a remarkable Rs 50,000 crore surge in business activities. This enthusiastic projection, as highlighted by CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, is driven by the historic fervor and excitement surrounding the temple's consecration on January 22, prompting an increased demand for temple-related merchandise and items symbolizing Lord Ram.

    "Traders nationwide have geared up extensively to meet the heightened demand," Khandelwal said, emphasizing the extensive preparations made by traders across states.

    Printed petals adorn Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Florist's visionary tribute takes center stage

    Khandelwal and CAIT President BC Bhartia emphasized the burgeoning demand, particularly for Ram Temple models, produced in various materials and sizes. Notably, a significant number of women are finding employment in crafting these models, providing a boon to local artisans and craftsmen nationwide.

    Moreover, CAIT foresees substantial business in earthen lamps, rangoli colors, decorative flowers, and electrical items used for illuminating markets and homes. The service sector, too, is poised for a significant upswing, alongside extensive promotional material preparations nationwide, including hoardings, posters, banners, and leaflets, all geared for lucrative business.

    The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is expected to draw over 6,000 attendees for the Ram Lalla idol consecration.

    In a recent update, Ayodhya's MP Lallu Singh announced the renaming of the city's railway station to 'Ayodhya Dham Junction,' to be inaugurated by PM Modi on December 30. Additionally, the Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport in Ayodhya is also slated for inauguration by the Prime Minister on the same day.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 2:28 PM IST
